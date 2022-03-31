Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 186,504 shares.The stock last traded at $17.95 and had previously closed at $17.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

