Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Head-To-Head Survey

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) and Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FGI Industries and Omega Flex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FGI Industries $181.94 million 0.16 N/A N/A N/A Omega Flex $130.01 million 9.98 $26.19 million $2.59 49.63

Omega Flex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FGI Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of FGI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Omega Flex shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Omega Flex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FGI Industries and Omega Flex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A Omega Flex 20.15% 47.75% 32.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FGI Industries and Omega Flex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGI Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Omega Flex 0 0 0 0 N/A

FGI Industries presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 152.44%. Given FGI Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FGI Industries is more favorable than Omega Flex.

Summary

Omega Flex beats FGI Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities. The company sells its products under the TracPipe, CounterStrike, AutoSnap, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, DEF-Trac, and MediTrac brand names. It serves various markets, including construction, manufacturing, transportation, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company sells its products through independent sales representatives, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and direct sales, as well as through its website. The company was formerly known as Tofle America, Inc. and changed its name to Omega Flex, Inc. in 1996. Omega Flex, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

