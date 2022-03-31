ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.640-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.44 million.ON24 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTF. Robert W. Baird lowered ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of ONTF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.17. 21,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,354. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. ON24 has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.24 million and a P/E ratio of -24.15.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ON24 by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ON24 by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON24 during the second quarter worth about $401,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

