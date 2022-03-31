Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Down 36.6% in March

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the February 28th total of 191,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY remained flat at $$1.59 during trading on Thursday. 1,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.31. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech ( NASDAQ:ONCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

