Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Down 36.6% in March

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the February 28th total of 191,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.
Shares of NASDAQ ONCY remained flat at $$1.59 during trading on Thursday. 1,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.31. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.83.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
