ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.37

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.37 and last traded at $72.08, with a volume of 13779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.71.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

