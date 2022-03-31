OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Andrew R. Heyer Sells 9,594 Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $100,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. 447,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,304. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $939.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 619,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

