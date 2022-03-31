Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$212.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.16 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of Ooma stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.99. 95,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $356.76 million, a PE ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 0.62. Ooma has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ooma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

