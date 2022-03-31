OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

NASDAQ OPGN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 537,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OpGen by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

OPGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

