OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPK. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. 3,709,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,533. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 1.85.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $20,569,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 286,073 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 592,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.