Oppenheimer Comments on Lightning eMotors, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEVGet Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lightning eMotors in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.49.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

NYSE:ZEV opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. Lightning eMotors has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

