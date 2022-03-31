Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $79.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.65.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.62. 66,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,504,866. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.58. Oracle has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $223.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $86,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

