OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of OSUR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. 6,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,576. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of -0.35.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

