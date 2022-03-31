Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Cap Reaches $244.05 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $244.05 million and $2.21 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00036728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00106664 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 598,743,076 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

