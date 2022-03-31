Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.34. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

