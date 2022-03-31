Oregon Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.52 (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBN opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. Oregon Bancorp has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $51.00.

About Oregon Bancorp

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

