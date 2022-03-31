Oregon Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.52 (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORBN opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. Oregon Bancorp has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $51.00.
About Oregon Bancorp (Get Rating)
