Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Issues Earnings Results

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 76.79% and a negative net margin of 112.03%.

Shares of ORGS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 126,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,443. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.68. Orgenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Orgenesis by 2,033.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Orgenesis by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orgenesis by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orgenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

