Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

OUST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Ouster stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 31,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,537. Ouster has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $789.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 279.89%.

In other Ouster news, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ouster by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,099,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,117,000 after buying an additional 5,738,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ouster by 593.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,370,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after buying an additional 3,739,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 927,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,270,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 928,985 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter worth about $5,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

