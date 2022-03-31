Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) versus Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Financial Survey

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Outbrain and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain 1.08% 32.43% 5.25% Sify Technologies 7.16% 28.72% 9.95%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Outbrain and Sify Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outbrain currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 107.18%. Given Outbrain’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Outbrain is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.5% of Outbrain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outbrain and Sify Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $1.02 billion 0.61 $10.99 million N/A N/A Sify Technologies $327.63 million 1.66 $20.84 million N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outbrain.

About Outbrain (Get Rating)

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company's Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sify Technologies (Get Rating)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services. The Data Center-centric Information Technology Services segment comprises of data center; cloud and managed; technology integration, and applications integration services. The company was founded on December 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

