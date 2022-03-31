Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 79,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 284,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.87. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

