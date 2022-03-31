P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ PIII traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,587. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11. P3 Health Partners has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $16.73.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Balkin acquired 15,000 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter worth $2,194,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $787,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

