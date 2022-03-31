Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,992,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,359,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

