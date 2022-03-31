Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Shares Down 1.8%

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,648 ($73.98) and last traded at GBX 5,676 ($74.35). 388,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 231,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,782 ($75.74).
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,676 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.61.
