Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Shares Down 1.8%

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,648 ($73.98) and last traded at GBX 5,676 ($74.35). 388,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 231,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,782 ($75.74).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,676 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.61.

About Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB)

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

