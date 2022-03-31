PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells $2,132,877.60 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $2,132,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $790,587.32.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in PagerDuty by 12.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

