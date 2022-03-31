PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells $2,132,877.60 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $2,132,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 10th, Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $790,587.32.
Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in PagerDuty by 12.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.
PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
