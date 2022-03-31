Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Down 4.4%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $596.55 and last traded at $597.81. Approximately 20,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,913,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $625.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.94.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $539.58 and a 200-day moving average of $522.72. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,125,888 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.