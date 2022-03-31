Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $615.75 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $313.27 and a 12 month high of $629.49.
