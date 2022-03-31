Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Up 53.6% in March

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the February 28th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Pandora A/S stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.4032 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

PANDY has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $968.33.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

