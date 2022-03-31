Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,444 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

