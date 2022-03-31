Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,776 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

NYSE:MKC opened at $97.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

