Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $31,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

