Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $108,000 Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Liberty Global by 11.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 697,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after buying an additional 37,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 81.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

