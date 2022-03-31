Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Enbridge by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.24.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

