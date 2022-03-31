Paragon Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

PFE opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $296.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

