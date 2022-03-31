Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes $156,000 Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Kemper by 2.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kemper by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $83.98.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -63.27%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Kemper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.