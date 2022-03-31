Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes $163,000 Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3,511.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $104.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.54. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

