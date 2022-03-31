Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $2,824,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $185.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $196.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.72. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.76%.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.