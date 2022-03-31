Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 194,584 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 59,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,385 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $30.45 on Thursday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TS shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

