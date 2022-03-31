Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 412 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 120,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Globe Life by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Globe Life by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

NYSE:GL opened at $102.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

