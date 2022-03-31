Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA) versus Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Financial Analysis

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paramount Global Class A common and Formula One Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global Class A common 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula One Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

Formula One Group has a consensus price target of $53.80, suggesting a potential downside of 22.87%. Given Formula One Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Formula One Group is more favorable than Paramount Global Class A common.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Formula One Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Global Class A common has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula One Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and Formula One Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global Class A common $28.59 billion 0.93 $4.54 billion 6.91 5.92 Formula One Group $2.14 billion 7.55 $398.00 million ($0.82) -85.06

Paramount Global Class A common has higher revenue and earnings than Formula One Group. Formula One Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Global Class A common, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and Formula One Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global Class A common 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% Formula One Group -8.90% -1.01% -0.42%

Summary

Paramount Global Class A common beats Formula One Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Global Class A common Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Formula One Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. Pandora provides music, comedy, and a podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

