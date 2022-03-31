Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POU. Raymond James increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cormark increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director James Geral Bell sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.82, for a total transaction of C$611,834.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$835,111.94. Also, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.94, for a total value of C$215,555.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$239,562.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,051.

TSE:POU traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$31.21. 482,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.53. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.32 and a 52 week high of C$32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.64.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$434.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.6099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

