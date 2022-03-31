Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 million, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 65.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 30,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Park City Group (Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.