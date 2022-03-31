Particl (PART) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,930.00

Particl (PART) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and $1,930.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Particl has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000060 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010010 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,024,665 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

