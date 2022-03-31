Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $12.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTEN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $15.42 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $904,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,373 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,794,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,765.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 332,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 320,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 77,582 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

