PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.94

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as low as $10.00. PCM Fund shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 28,112 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PCM Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PCM Fund by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter.

PCM Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

