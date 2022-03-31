Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.43) to GBX 670 ($8.78) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.21) to GBX 740 ($9.69) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.33.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.