Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.43) to GBX 670 ($8.78) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.21) to GBX 740 ($9.69) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.33.
PSO stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Pearson
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
