Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS PEGRF remained flat at $$13.30 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

