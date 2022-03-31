PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

NYSE PFSI opened at $54.30 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $1,096,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and sold 57,236 shares valued at $3,423,176. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.