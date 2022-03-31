PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.
NYSE PFSI opened at $54.30 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.
In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $1,096,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and sold 57,236 shares valued at $3,423,176. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.
About PennyMac Financial Services (Get Rating)
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.
