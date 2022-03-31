Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.55

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.56 ($0.02), with a volume of 5089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75.
Petrel Resources Company Profile (LON:PET)
