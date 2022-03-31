Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petrofac presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

POFCY opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

