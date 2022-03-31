Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,430,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 34,567,648 shares.The stock last traded at $14.51 and had previously closed at $14.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,800,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,996,000 after acquiring an additional 326,265 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,844,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.