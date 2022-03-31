P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:PFIN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.07. 2,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,990. P&F Industries has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in P&F Industries by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of P&F Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of P&F Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.